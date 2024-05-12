Live ex shut down, dryland rice, a $220,00 boost and interbreed show success

Welcome back to another edition of Getting the Upper Land, where we give you a rundown of some of our top stories.
The Federal Government announced Australia's $77 million live sheep export trade will be shut down from May 1, 2028. Labor made the announcement over the weekend, promising a $107 million transition package, but stakeholders say it's not enough to mitigate the devastation the industry will face.
The Mungindi community is inching closer towards its goal to build a permanent childcare facility after raising $220,000 at its Little Sprouts Fundraiser. The town was left high and dry following a change in Queensland government funding, forcing the Mungindi Community Preschool, which operated on the Queensland side of town, to shut its doors in December 2023.
History was made in Rockhampton when a British breed was awarded champion interbreed group at Beef for the first time. Pine Creek Angus, Woodstock, to home the honours with their team. The Angus team was one of seven shortlisted along with Charolais, Droughtmaster, Red Angus, Romagnola, Santa Gertrudis and Simmental teams.
There's a silver lining to a tricky season for dryland rice production in the Northern Rivers. New varieties developed through breeding trials near Lismore show resistance to endemic fungal disease while the hearty stand-by Tachiminori has yielded well, despite seasonal set-backs. First generation grower Bill Zhang has black soil country at Swan Bay via Woodburn and is pleased with this year's seasonal outcome.
A stud continued its 11 year winning streak at the NSW State Sheep Show at Dubbo. Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs, again dominated the interbreed judging, with the stud again claiming the supreme exhibit. It won the Sandra Wilson Tink memorial trophy with its Poll Dorset ram, Tattykeel 230014, by Tattykeel 200060 and out of Tattykeel 160882.
Oxley's offsider spotted a social media post from the Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, praising the early works for the repair of the road known as MR358 between Merriwa and Willow Tree.
It has been shut since January 2021 after a botched upgrade, but the MP says only two years to go and he's looking forward to being the first to drive across it.
Oxley has a suspicion the ghost of Francis de Groot may ride again. De Groot gatecrashed the ribbon cutting of the Harbour Bridge on March 19, 1932.
Oxley's disciple was visiting friends when she ran into an acquaintance who asked if she'd come to see well-known local Max.
The comment struck her as odd; she knew Max, but not well, but said 'yes' anyway. Pleased, the acquaintance said he'd see her that evening.
She realised later she'd somehow invited herself to Max's birthday party, and was reminded of the benefits of thought before speech.
Here's a reminder that it's Mother's Day on Sunday. Oxley was curious to learn in Australia it's a recent addition to the calendar.
We marked Mother's Day for the first time in 1910, but it was not popularly observed until the 1920s.
The tradition of giving gifts started in 1924 when Sydney woman Janet Heyden collected charitable gifts for lonely, mothers in hospital who had lost husbands and sons during World War 1.
