The Land
Home/Studstock

Beef in the gym helps to put on the beef at Rockhampton Beef Week

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 9 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef protein powder could show whey protein on its way

On show at Beef Week Rockhampton, today is a newly announced beef protein for gym junkies, which is value-adding meat (and meat by-products) into food nutraceuticals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.