Beef in the gym helps to put on the beef at Rockhampton Beef Week

On show at Beef Week Rockhampton, today is a newly announced beef protein for gym junkies, which is value-adding meat (and meat by-products) into food nutraceuticals.
This event includes an introduction of Just Meat Co and the Meat Protein Ingredient, developed in partnership between Meat and Livestock Australia and the CSIRO.
It's described as an opportunity to showcase the functionality and versatility of a red meat ingredient developed to compete with the $US 10.6 billion whey protein sector.
It will be followed by afternoon tea, which includes a sampling of a protein ball manufactured using meat powder.
Nutrien Ag Solutions and CareFlight will be running an emergency trauma training workshop which highlights the importance of this type of safety training in rural/remote areas in the afternoon as well.
