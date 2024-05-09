The Land
Home/Cropping

'Cowboy' rides the lead in the FastStart cotton establishment awards

May 9 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John 'Cowboy' Cameron and his son Bob are overall winners of the 2023-4 FastStart cotton establishment awards' dryland category. Picture supplied
John 'Cowboy' Cameron and his son Bob are overall winners of the 2023-4 FastStart cotton establishment awards' dryland category. Picture supplied

John Cameron, a cotton grower fondly nicknamed 'Cowboy', has returned to the winners' circle in the annual FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.