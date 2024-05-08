The Land
Veteran breeder Elaine Lill is Australian Braford Society's newest life member

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
May 9 2024 - 9:00am
Australian Braford Society president Stuart Dingle, Chasewater Braford stud, Mount Perry, newly-inducted society life member Elaine Lill, Chadwick Downs Cattle Co, Coonabarabran, NSW, and Don McNamara, MCN Brafords, Bell, at Beef 2024 in Rockhampton. Pictures by Bryce Eishold
Importing genetics into Argentina, supporting emerging cattle stud principals and a lifetime of promoting the breed are just a few of the reasons why Elaine Lill is the newest Brafords life member in Australia.

