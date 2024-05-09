Gala dinner a highlight of CWA annual general meeting at Coffs Harbour

The hard working volunteers with the Country Women's Association of NSW kicked up their high heels at the annual general meeting's gala dinner on Wednesday night.
With a theme of "mountains to the sea" the gala dinner at the Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour, featured much colour and gaiety as ladies from all over the state of New South Wales enjoyed a night of fine dining and dancing music.
The night was part of a week of hard-hitting debate on relevant policy to progress the various communities of New South Wales.
