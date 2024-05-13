The Land
Home/Cropping

Restoring deep rooted perennial grasses

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
May 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Main at Retreat, Dirnaseer, with his cattle which are an essential ingredient in restoring the health of the landscape. Photos: Chris Main
Chris Main at Retreat, Dirnaseer, with his cattle which are an essential ingredient in restoring the health of the landscape. Photos: Chris Main

Chris Main is working to restore the deep rooted perennial pastures on the family property Retreat, near Dirnaseer, in order to return the landscape to one where retention of soil moisture is crucial to the long term viability of the farm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.