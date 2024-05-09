One step closer: Mungindi community raise $220,000 for childcare facility

When Mungindi's preschool was forced to shut its doors late last year, the tight knit cross-border community refused to watch their children suffer the consequences.
With the closest facility over 105 kilometres north in Dirranbandi, Qld, or 121km south in Moree, NSW, the small community banded together to find a solution.
After months of advocacy, planning and collaboration, the goal to build a permanent childcare facility in the town was set.
While a $900,000 grant was obtained by the Moree Plains Shire Council to help make their dream a reality, the Mungindi community had to contribute $550,000 towards the project.
Through sheer grit and determination, the community has currently raised $420,000 with $220,000 of that achieved during their Little Sprouts Fundraiser on Saturday May 4.
With 230 people from as far as Sydney, Orange, Toowoomba and Brisbane in attendance, Mungindi Community Education Association (MCEA) president Lisa Orchin said the support was incredible.
"We're not just sitting back, we've dug deep to help ourselves and we've raised a phenomenal amount of money," she said.
"Our committee was very hard working and dedicated, and to be able to stand there with them on the night and share that success was certainly a wonderful feeling.
"We've got about $150,000 more in fundraising to go but we're in an extremely good position.
"We're still aiming towards having something opened by the beginning of next year, but with that a lot of ducks need to line up.
"We're definitely on a tight schedule, but as Mungindi has proven, if there is a way we'll find it."
Hoping to raise the final $150,000, the MCEA committee has been applying for grants left, right and centre.
"We're spreading our wings a little bit further, trying to find people that believe in smaller towns, the long term sustainability of them and what they actually mean to not only the livability and lifestyle within our shire, but also our agricultural success," Mrs Orchin said.
"Certainly any corporate or business that would like to invest, we would absolutely love to have them on board.
"We are so grateful for the support that we've had to this time, but we're looking for some more assistance along the way.
"We still need help but I'm at the stage where I'm wanting to sit down with architects and make the drawings come to life. Who would have thought that 12 months ago I'd be able to say that."
While fundraising continues, the Moree Plains Shire Council has established a mobile preschool in the community hall.
"It is going ahead in leaps and bounds. The staff are just wonderful and the kids are starting to settle into a pattern so that has been an absolute godsend," Mrs Orchin said.
"At least we've been able to fill that gap for our three-year-olds whilst we get something more permanent on the way.
"We started with 11 children and now we're onto 15 so numbers are just gradually increasing as the word gets out.
"We're capped at 20 children for the mobile preschool, and I mean wow, we're grinning from ear to ear because we've got that."
If you would like to learn more about the Mungindi Community Education Association or make a donation to the project visit Mungindi Community Education Association Inc on Facebook.
