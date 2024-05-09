The Land
Money in mud at Braidwood

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
May 9 2024 - 7:00pm
Rod Kruger, Snowline Pty Ltd, Anembo, sold 20 Angus steers, 325kg, with Hazeldean and Clea Angus blood, for 339c/kg or $1102.
There was money in mud at Braidwood on Thursday as the market held firm for the Darmody Rayner annual weaner sale.

