There was money in mud at Braidwood on Thursday as the market held firm for the Darmody Rayner annual weaner sale.
About 1700 cattle were yarded where steers sold to a top of 396 cents a kilogram.
Greg Darmody said despite the muddy conditions there was good quality throughout the yarding, particularly in the portion of heavier weaners.
Mr Darmody said the sale matched the current market, along with the weaner sale at Braidwood the previous week.
"It sold right up there with recent sales," he said.
Weaner steers sold for 240c/kg to 396c/kg while heifers mostly made 214c/kg to 290c/kg.
The top-priced pen of steers was 33 Angus, 242kg, from H Schlimbach, Delegate, which sold for 396c/kg to return $958 a head.
The same vendor sold another 29 Angus steers, 288kg, for 372c/kg, or $1071.
Gidleigh Pastoral Co, Bungendore, sold 25 Angus steers, 261kg, for 387c/kg, or $1010.
Wincraden Pastoral Company, Tarago, sold 26 Angus steers, 279kg, with Brookfield and Bongongo blood, for 382c/kg or $1065.
A line of 20 Angus steers, 271kg, from MT and V Royds, Braidwood, made 379c/kg or $1027.
Neale Lavis Pty Ltd, Braidwood, sold a large run of Angus steers, including 23 weighing 293kg, with Strathallen blood, for 367c/kg, or $1075.
The same vendor sold another 20 Angus steers, 284kg, for 366c/kg to return $1039.
Rod Kruger, Snowline Pty Ltd, Anembo, sold 20 Angus steers, 325kg, with Hazeldean and Clea Angus blood, for 339c/kg or $1102.
In other breeds W and P Baker, Braidwood, sold 16 Red Angus steers, 372kg, for 286c/kg, or $1064.
Walcott Pastoral, Delegate, sold 19 Hereford steers, 241kg, for 251c/kg, or $605, while their black baldy portion of 12 steers weighing 240kg made 298c/kg, or $715.
James Royds, Braidwood, sold 17 Blonde d'Aquitaine steers, 381kg, for 295c/kg, or $1124. In the heifers the same vendor sold 14 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers, 338kg, for 290c/kg or $980.
Neale Lavis, Pty Ltd, sold 24 Angus heifers, 284kg, for 263c/kg, or $747.
A pen of eight black baldy heifers, 342kg, from P Tibbats made 250c/kg, or $855.
There was strong online support, while commission buyers from as far away as Inverell competed with local backgrounders.
The sale was conducted by Darmody Rayner Livestock and Property, Braidwood.
