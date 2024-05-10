Heavier cattle yarded at Wodonga

About 3188 cattle were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Thursday.
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $550 a head to $1120.
Steers in the 280kg to 300kg weight range made $870 to $1170, while steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $900 to $1325.
Heavier steers weighing 400kg to 500kg made $1000 to $1520 and steers more than 500kg sold for $1100 to $1700.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg made $400 to $700 while heifers in the 280kg to 300kg weight range sold for $550 to $920.
Heifers weighing between 330kg and 400kg made $720 to $1250 and heavier heifers more than 400kg sold for $800 to $1450.
Cows with calves made $1440 to $1780 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $1275 to $1400.
Peter Batt, Mount Beauty, Vic, sold a single Angus-cross steer, 570kg, for $1700. In the heifers the same vendor sold a single Charolais heifer, 510kg, for $1450.
Yacca Pastoral, Tatong, Vic, sold 14 Angus-cross steers, 426kg, for $1450. The same vendor sold another 34 Angus-cross steers, 368kg, for $1330.
A pen of 17 Simmental-cross steers, 417kg, from JF and EM Terrill and Son, Rutherglen, Vic, made $1350.
Stephen Morris, Beechworth, Vic, sold nine Charolais heifers, 437kg, for $1360.
A pen of 28 Angus-cross steers, 342kg, from AM Dobson and Son, Acheron, Vic, sold made $1255.
Diane Naylor sold six Angus-cross heifers, 421kg, for $1300.
A small number of cows with calves were also yarded including six Angus cows with calves from Kim Bucholtz, Tallangatta Valley, Vic, sold for $1780.
A pen of five Hereford-cross cows with calves from JC Pollard, Mansfield, Vic, made $1500.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
