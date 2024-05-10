'Round-the-clock police presence a matter of urgency for rural and remote locations: CWA

A push for 24 hour policing in rural and remote communities will be presented to the state government after the Country Women's Association voted on the motion at this week's 102nd annual general meeting.
Gunnedah kindergarten teacher Shirley Urquhart, representing Namoi group, related to the 600-strong assembly a story a little boy told in class, how robbers broke in and entered his home, stealing the keys to his mother's car and driving it away for burning, filming and posting.
Encouraged by the CWA ethos of "creating a ripple" she set about trying to do something about the problem.
Gunnedah is highlighted in rural crime statistics but it is far from alone with regional crime five times the rate of greater Sydney.
Mrs Urquhart's research quoted regional data from the first half of 2023 showing a 148pc rise in the number of breaches to apprehended violence orders, an 87pc rise in domestic violence and 88pc uptick in cases of sexual violence.
The five year average for sexual assault is up 47pc, with domestic assault increasing by 24pc while motor vehicle theft has increase 20pc.
Gunnedah mayor and chair of the country mayor's association, Jamie Chaffey, spoke to the assembly about the need to tighten laws to stop young people re-offending - 77 re-offences for one 11 year old boy in Dubbo - and to make those charged with domestic violence offences to be more accountable.
He urged the CWA to put its might behind these issues and lobby government, particularly through the up-coming NSW parliamentary inquiry into community safety in rural and regional communities, which closes submissions at the end of the month.
State executive member from the Darling River branch, drew on her policing background to advocate for a 24 hour presence in smaller towns, from a cap of 10,000 residents as proposed by the Mrs Urquhart, to a population as low as 3000.
She gave as an example Wentworth shire, with 8000 people, which lies across the Murray River from Mildura shire, comprising 57,000.
"Criminals don't stop at the border," Mrs Smith said.
With most smaller stations operating on an afternoon shift - finishing in the early hours of the morning - there is little opportunity to walk the street and talk to school children, let alone educate the public about appropriate community safety.
Offenders jailed at midnight need a guard until the courthouse opens so overtime becomes a budget issue.
"This is a not a quick fix but we need to think outside the box," she said. "There is a flow-on effect."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.