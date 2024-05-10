AACo celebrates 200 years in style at Beef Australia

The vibrant history and incredible characters of Australia's oldest continuously operating company, the Australian Agricultural Company, was celebrated at a special 200th anniversary lunch at Beef Australia.
More than 400 guests joined AACo, including prime minister Anthony Albanese, in Rockhampton to mark the momentous event.
From a company that first settled in Port Stephens in NSW as a sheep operation, AACo has grown to today have 30 stations, farms and feedlots across Australia.
The bulk of the properties are in Queensland but more than half of its 6.6 million hectares is in the Northern Territory.
A large number of AACo employees, both past and present, attended the lunch, many with more than three decades of service under their belt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.