'Wild': I was a 'wife' on Farmer Wants a Wife. Here's what really happened.

Ellen Dunger is an ACM sports journalist based in the northern tablelands of NSW. She was one of the hopeful wives picked this week on Farmer Wants a Wife, vying for the heart of Farmer Todd. This is her story.
I have had so much support and plenty of questions since my appearance on Farmer Wants A Wife as one of Farmer Todd's ladies.
Mostly, why did I do it?
Going on reality TV was something I didn't envision for myself but sometimes you just have to get out of your comfort zone and do something completely wild.
As a country girl, I have had quite a few people suggest to me I should apply for the show but it never felt like something I wanted to do.
Finally with the support of my mum, I looked up the profiles for the 2024 season and thought 'oh, what the hell, let's just do it'.
It was a chance to put myself out there and be bold.
If things didn't work out, at least I got to do something unique and hopefully learn something about myself along the way.
How did the process work?
I went through the applications, flew to Sydney for camera tests and meetings with the executive producers before being shortlisted.
I didn't hear from the show for months so I assumed I had been dropped. That was that; on with life I go.
Until I received a phone call out of the blue asking if I was still keen.
In a whirlwind, I was selected as one of the eight ladies to meet Todd and spent a frantic few days preparing.
What was filming like?
Filming was like nothing I have ever experienced.
The hours are long and there's a lot of deep reflection into what makes someone tick, what their relationship goals are and what their future looks like.
It's very overwhelming and, as someone who is mostly about the country life and sports reporting, it's very different to anything I've experienced.
How does the speed dates work?
All the days start early in order to get hair and makeup done, and then take the cars to whichever location.
As you can imagine, making a TV show doesn't just happen. There's so much at play.
The scene needs to be set and plenty of running through what is going to happen, the day's events and what's required.
There's lots of repetition of various moments in order to capture different camera angles. And a lot of waiting around!
The first speed dates - where many ladies vied to get picked for Farmer Todd - were filmed at a beautiful property in the NSW Hunter Valley over one very long day.
Why Farmer Todd?
Well, Todd is from near Baan Baa, near Narrabri, which is less than three hours from where I live in the same New England region.
He has a good sense of humour and also likes horses which was a big bonus for me.
I have always said I didn't need a horse lover, just someone who accepts the fact they're a huge part of my life, so Todd being heavily involved in horses was a plus.
I have four of my own horses, ride a little bit of endurance and spend six mornings a week at the Armidale Racecourse riding trackwork so horses are a big part of my life.
How nervous did you get?
I was incredibly nervous.
I tossed and turned most of the night before trying to think about what I was going to say.
Then waiting for him to make his decision on the final five to go back to the farm was tough.
It had been a long day and I was the last one called.
I was standing next to Ana, Jamira and Mollie who are beautiful girls and all could have been going back to the farm.
When he called my name I was excited but also sad for them, after all, we all put our lives on hold for this.
What's next?
Well hopefully I can show Todd more of who I am and see where it goes!
