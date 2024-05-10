Beef '24 readies to draw the curtains on a massive week

It's the last day for exhibitors and visitors at Beef Week 24, and some of the topics being discussed include pasture dieback, pasture rundown, land condition decline, and climate variability, which pose challenges to beef production.
This seminar will highlight the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' five-year partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia, which supports the grazing industry in better managing and developing native and sown pastures.
Sustainable grazing management and the adoption of deep-rooted perennial legume systems are options for restoring and boosting pasture productivity.
Another seminar to create some dark humour is two down-to-earth blokes, Mike Rolls and Ben Pettingill, affectionately known as Legless and Blind, to discover a more effective version of what it means to be 'tough'.
Mike and Ben harness their lived experience of facing adversity, along with extensive research, to deliver practical and powerful programs that cut through and have a lasting impact. They have worked extensively in rural and regional communities around the country approaching mental health in a relatable way and smashing the stigma as they go.
Their seminar has it all, powerful stories, plenty of laughs and practical tools and strategies to support the mental health and resilience of both you and your business.
