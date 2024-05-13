Ground work pays off for Yanco cotton grower

Re-forming a paddock has paid off for Yanco irrigated cotton grower Will Houghton.
Having planted 115 hectares of 746 cotton in October Mr Houghton said the season was going well.
"We've had no hiccups really," he said.
"It was a bit cold early and slow to get going but a strong January and some heat has finished it off nicely."
Mr Houghton said with the warmer drier weather pests had also not been an issue.
"All those things come in when it's cold and when it struggles," he said.
"We had a little bit of disease around our drains come in.
"We have history of soy beans on some of our paddocks so there's a bit of a residual disease there so it's just something we manage."
While some of their current cotton paddocks have a history of corn, their strongest paddock had been re-formed last year.
"It was about four paddocks and we pulled it out and redesigned it and pulled it back in and that's our strongest paddock this year," he said.
"We're really happy with that.
"We went from four into one 70 hectares which is our biggest paddock on the farm now."
With recent rain picking had been put off for about seven to ten days, and Mr Houghton said he was hopeful for a higher yield.
"Yields seem to be up for everyone in the area this year," he said.
Mr Houghton said they had gone back into the cotton this season.
"We grew cotton in 2022 and we missed last year because it was so wet around October so we planted more corn and we've gone back into it this year," he said.
This season the Houghtons also grew about 230ha of Pioneer 1756 and 1837 corn.
"We thought it might have been a pretty good season with the mild summer and it was still above average but not the best crop we've ever had," he said.
"It was still good and there was no issues for us."
Mr Houghton said they are also in the process of sowing Sundancer wheat, off which they would have about 200ha all together.
In the future Mr Houghton said they would keep a similar rotation with corn and cotton together working well for them.
"Next year the corn market is looking a bit softer so we switch one paddock to cotton from corn and play around," he said.
"We plan to have same amount of hectares give or take one or two paddocks - it all depends on what they are worth."
