Hats off to our rural mums

May 10 2024 - 12:30pm
(L-R) Akubra staff members Sharbil Matta, Hannah Woods, Brad Bedford, Kerry Powick, Brad Graham, and Brooke Hardy gearing up for Mother's Day. Picture by Ron Palin
(L-R) Akubra staff members Sharbil Matta, Hannah Woods, Brad Bedford, Kerry Powick, Brad Graham, and Brooke Hardy gearing up for Mother's Day. Picture by Ron Palin

With the lead up to Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, Akubra's workshop remains busy, with many hands crafting gifts for Macleay Valley mums.

