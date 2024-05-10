The Land
Home/Markets

Prices bounce at final Carcoar weaner sale

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
May 10 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Andrew Hall, Five Bears Pastoral Co, Parkes, with his 24 Angus/Limousin steers, 278kg, sold for $1070, and Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co agent Ryan Browne. Photo supplied by KMWL.
Vendor Andrew Hall, Five Bears Pastoral Co, Parkes, with his 24 Angus/Limousin steers, 278kg, sold for $1070, and Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co agent Ryan Browne. Photo supplied by KMWL.

The market was strong for the last of the annual feature weaner sales at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.