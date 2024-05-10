Prices bounce at final Carcoar weaner sale

The market was strong for the last of the annual feature weaner sales at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar.
A total of 4854 cattle were yarded on Friday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1440 a head.
Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co director Luke Whitty said the sale was very strong with a really high quality yarding.
"I thought in general the market was $30 to $40 a head dearer across the board," he said.
"A lot of steers made from 350 cents a kilogram to 420c/kg and a lot of heifers made from 270c/kg to 330c/kg."
Mr Whitty said buyers were mostly local, along with western and northern buyers, with most restockers looking to put cattle away.
Light weaner steers weighing less than 200 kilograms sold for $450 to $880 while weaner steers weighing 200kg to 280kg mostly made $750 to $1115.
Weaner steers weighing 280kg to 300kg typically sold for $930 to $1280 and heavier weaner steers more than 330kg made $1090 to $1440.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg sold for $450 to $890 and weaner heifers weighing between 280kg and 330kg sold for $790 to $1060.
Heavier weaner heifers more than 330kg made $970 to $1285.
Strathairn, Taralga, sold 10 Angus steers, 386kg, with The Pines Angus blood, for $1440.
A pen of nine Angus steers, 386kg, with Coolie blood, from PG and MM Hogan, Oberon, made $1440.
Bullseye Ag, sold 10 Angus steers, 352kg, by Alloura bulls, for $1425.
Glaisnock Pty Ltd, Blayney, sold 28 Angus steers, 360kg, for $1390.
Loloma Partnership, Forest Reefs, sold 20 Angus steers, 355kg, with Karoo blood, for $1355.
A pen of 30 Angus steers, 374kg, with Bongongo, Millah Murrah and Rennylea blood, from R and J Meyenn made $1390.
Long Paddock, Hobbys Yards, sold 33 Charolais steers, 320kg, for $1220. The same vendor sold another 10 Angus steers, 313kg, for $1210.
Andrew and Ali Hall, Five Bears Pastoral Co, Parkes, sold 24 Angus/Limousin steers, 278kg, for $1070.
In the heifers RW Grant Pty Ltd sold 13 Angus heifers, 372kg, for $1285.
Bob Healy sold 26 Angus heifers, 393kg, for $1235.
A pen of 21 Angus heifers, 335kg, from M and K Fenton, Blayney, sold for $1135.
A line of 19 Limousin-cross heifers, 354kg, with Summit and Flemington Limousin blood, from R and G Campbell, Kanimbla Valley, made $1120.
More to come.
