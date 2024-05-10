Tattykeel Poll Dorsets backs up Sydney success at Dubbo

Tattykeel Poll Dorsets has continued to dominate in the show ring, this time at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo.
The Black Springs stud claimed all ram and ewe broadribbons during Friday's breed classes under judge Lochie Ramm, Bo-Bar Poll Dorsets, Braidwood.
Supreme exhibit went to the ewe, Tattykeel 230031, who backed up her supreme ewe win at Sydney Royal.
She came through the pair of shorn ewes class, with Mr Ramm noting her overall balance.
"She's really stylish," he said.
"Good from tip to toe."
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, said the supreme ewe descended from Tattykeel 970080, who had been a proven breeder for the stud about 25 years ago.
"It's on both sides, she's a double cross. And that's something we're looking for - to be condensing pedigrees and genotype like that," he said.
The stud had been a closed flock for more than 20 years and was only becoming more consistent with the sheep it produced, Mr Gilmore said.
Crossing older genetics from influential sires with modern sheep helped keep the breed true to type, he said.
"We're continuing to focus on breeding animals that are what made our breed dominant for so many years," he said.
"We're certainly making huge gains on growth - there's no problems there - but one of the things we're really focused on keeping in there is breed type.
"We believe it's just so important, because without it, you don't have a breed, you don't have a difference, and you don't have a market."
The reserve champion ewe, Tattykeel 230027, was out of the supreme exhibit from the 2021 NSW Sheep Show, who was a full ET sister to the stud's ram that won the first inter-species supreme class at the 2022 show.
Mr Gilmore said there was a lot of common ancestry among the champion winners at the state show over the years.
The 2022 inter-species supreme exhibit was also the sire of the champion ram, Tattykeel 230014.
The ram came through the shorn pairs class and was also the supreme exhibit at this year's Sydney Royal.
Mr Ramm said the ram was eye-catching from the moment he saw him.
"I liked him in a pair and I like him even better on his own," he said.
"There's nothing I can fault in that ram."
His ET brother, Tattykeel 230015, was reserve, with Mr Ramm noting the ram's depth of body and incredible hindquarters.
Mr Gilmore said the dam's first three flush sons had averaged $30,000 with the following two averaging $20,000.
"These are the next two after that, so it's pretty exciting," he said.
The stud would use one of the rams for an upcoming flush program and then decide whether the pair would be offered at its on-property sale, he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.