Clean sweep for Tattykeel in the Australian Whites at Dubbo

Black Springs stud, Tattykeel Australian Whites, continued its success at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo on Friday.
The stud, which dominated in the Poll Dorsets, also had a clean sweep in the Australian Whites.
Judge Craig Henry, Kanoona Park, Curban, selected Tattykeel 230035 as the champion ram, ahead of Tattykeel 230158 in reserve.
Mr Henry said the champion ram's strength was a standout.
"He's got a strong head and flows right through the shoulder blade and topline and tail setting," he said.
"He's got a very muscular body and well sprung ribs and on parade a really balanced sheep."
It was a close call between champion and reserve, he said.
The reserve ram was possibly more stylish, My Henry said, but he lacked the loin and weight of the ram in front.
"It could have gone either way - I think the champion ram will be a terrific exhibit in the interbreed," he said.
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, said the ram had been sashed champion at this year's Sydney Royal.
He was by an outcross sire used within the stud's flock.
Both the champion and reserve ram had been used in the stud, Mr Gilmore said, and may be offered for sale.
"We'll have lambs on the ground before we sell them to know how well they've bred," he said.
In the ewes, Tattykeel 230049 was sashed champion, with Tattykeel 230126 in reserve.
Mr Gilmore said the champion ewe was by Tattykeel 200085, who also sired the $240,000 world record holder, Tattykeel Platinum.
Mr Henry said the champion ewe was a clear winner.
"Really feminine ewe with a magnificent carcase and loin width, and very, very square hocks," he said.
The ewe in reserve was bigger and longer in the body but didn't have the same volume, he said.
"In an Australian White we want both qualities - we want our terminal qualities, we want our lambs to dress well," he said.
"But we're also a self-replacing flock, so we want those young ewes at 12 to 13 months to actually have their own lambs.
"That width of loin is very important in a ewe because that loin width also gives us pelvic volume, which hopefully allows for an easier birth and an easier lambing on a young ewe."
Mr Henry said it was a privilege to judge and see how far the Australian White breed had come since 2008.
He said the smaller class sizes did not detract from the quality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.