Out of district buyers dominate Binnaway store sale

Out of district buyers raised the bar at the Binnaway store cattle sale on Friday, dominating the market.
More than 600 head were yarded with buyers from Coonamble, Dubbo, Coonabarabran, Scone, Coolah and the local area in attendance.
Compared to the last store sale, David Grant Livestock Agency agent David Grant, Coonabarabran, said the market performed better.
"The quality was magnificent with out of district buyers lifting prices," he said.
"I thought local buyers were very scarce today, but only on the grounds that the dams are low at the moment.
"As the sale went on and we got onto our heifers, I thought they were considerably dearer than anywhere else. They could have been $150 dearer than Dubbo last week."
Mr Grant said a run of Brangus cows with calves, sold on account of Hidden Valley Pastoral, Coonabarabran, were the standout of the sale.
The best of the steers attracted bids to $1240 and ranged from $960 to $1210 a head.
Heifers made from $400 through to more than $700.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows (PTIC) sold from $1300 to top the market at $1640.
The lead pens of the cows with calves also reached a high of $1640.
Athel Hutchinson, sold a pen of locally bred 260kg, Angus heifers, out of big framed Angus cows by a stud Limousin bull for $820 a head.
As part of a herd dispersal, Hidden Valley Pastoral, Coonabarabran, sold 80, Brangus cows with calves, mixed age, to a high of $1640.
Longhill Pastoral, Coolah, sold 60 Charolais, mixed sex calves to a top of $1140 a head.
The sale was conducted by David Grant Livestock Agency, Coonabarabran, and Larry Tolmie Livestock and Property, Binnaway
