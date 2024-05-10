Bowen Suffolk reign supreme in the NSW State Sheep show Suffolk ring

In a tough day of competition, Millthorpe based stud Bowen Suffolk, reigned supreme in the NSW State Sheep Show Suffolk ring, taking home the coveted black and gold broadribbon.
The stud received champion Suffolk ram and supreme Suffolk of show with their exhibit Bowen 346.
Coming from the largest class of the day - ram showing milk teeth shorn (open) - which had 11 exhibits, the supreme Suffolk caught the eye of judge Ben Campbell of Avoca Stud Stock, Gulgong.
"He's the complete package and very hard to fault," he said.
"He has beautiful balance, structure and a tremendous Suffolk head."
The June 2023-drop winning ram was sired by Bowen 'Jacky' 210030, and out of a well-bred Bowen ewe. He was one of Bowen's sixteen exhibits.
Bowen Suffolk stud principal Greg Good, Millthorpe, was extremely pleased with the result.
"Not only does he have balanced figures in growth, birth weight and post weaning weight, but he also has excellent structure, it is the best of both worlds," he said.
The stud was also sashed reserve champion Suffolk ram for Bowen 381, also sired by Bowen 'Jacky' 210030. He was the runner up of the ram showing milk teeth (open) class, behind Bowen 346.
While the champion ram will remain as a stud sire, Mr Good said the reserve champion ram will be available for purchase at their on-property sale later this year.
It was a similar story of dominance in the ewes as Lindean Suffolk stud, Bathurst, took home both the champion and reserve champion broadribbon.
The June 2023 drop champion Suffolk ewe, who won the ewe showing milk teeth shorn before July (open) class, was sired by Lindean 2110, the 2022 Sydney Royal grand champion Suffolk ram, and out of Lindean 190035.
Lindean stud principal Reece Webster, Bathurst, said he was extremely happy to win the top two ewe spots.
"We knew they were up there, but we didn't know where they'd land," he said.
"It takes a lot of effort to get a sheep this good, so it is good to see it pay off.
"If you can breed good ewes all the time then that is when you know you're doing the right thing."
Lindean received reserve champion Suffolk ewe for Lindean 230052, who was also sired by Lindean 2110.
Lindean 230052 won the ewe showing milk teeth shorn born after August 1 (open) class as well as first in the ewe object measurement class.
Mr Webster said both ewes will remain in the flock.
Hannah Haupt, Redland, Qld, was the associate judge.
