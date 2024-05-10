The Land
Bowen Suffolk reign supreme in the NSW State Sheep show Suffolk ring

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 11 2024 - 6:50am
Judge Ben Campbell, Avoca Stud Stock, Gulgong, Bowen Suffolk stud principal Greg Good, Millthorpe, with his supreme Suffolk of show and Linden stud principal, Reece Webster, Bathurst, with his champion Suffolk ewe and associate judge Hannah Haupt, Redland, Qld. Picture by Elka Devney
In a tough day of competition, Millthorpe based stud Bowen Suffolk, reigned supreme in the NSW State Sheep Show Suffolk ring, taking home the coveted black and gold broadribbon.

