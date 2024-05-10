Dell Dorpers returns from hiatus to take grand champions at Dubbo

A return to the NSW Sheep Show has paid off for Moama's Dell African Dumisa Dorper and White Dorpers, with the stud claiming grand champion ram and ewe in the Dorper classes.
Dorpers were the feature breed in this year's event, and judge Barend Cronje, Tullinga Dorpers, Condobolin, had big classes to assess throughout Friday afternoon.
Grand champion ewe was awarded to Dell 210625, who won the four tooth and over class before winning senior champion.
Mr Cronje said the ewe was very feminine, yet robust with good structure.
"She's going to carry on through the tough times and she's a hard working ewe - you can see that," he said.
"She carries a lot of meat, she's nice and long, and she's got a deep barrel with capacity.
"That's what gives you weight and carried on through the tough times, and keeps breeding good sheep."
Andrea Vagg, Dell Dorpers, said the ewe descended from Dell Baby Doll III, one of the stud's original lines.
She had been flushed for buyers in the USA and European Union, she said.
"We've flushed her for ourselves too, she should have some progeny in our sale this year," she said.
"She's never been shown before but we just picked her on her structure, femininity and topline."
Reserve senior champion went to Eisentrager 225378, exhibited by Queensland's Eisentrager Dorpers, Rosenthal Heights, following on from the stud's success at Sydney Royal.
The ewe came through the two tooth class.
Junior champion ewe was awarded to Dell 230102, following her win in the over nine months class.
In reserve was the three to six months class winner, Eisentrager 230006.
Grand champion ram went to Dell 230240, who came through the nine months and over class.
Mr Cronje said the ram had a nice, masculine head with thick bone.
"He's got a long body, wide body, he's got a nice thick neck on him which a ram should have," he said.
"He's carrying a lot of meat - long, low meat in the shanks."
Mrs Vagg said the ram went back to the $50,000 Dell Legacy line.
"He's got everything you really want," she said.
He would be shown at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show and the national Dorper show.
Dell would then use him at stud before he would be offered for sale the following year.
Mrs Vagg said it had a been about eight years since Dell had exhibited at the NSW Sheep Shoe, but had made the decision to compete given Dorpers were a feature breed.
It was great to be up against such good competition and still perform at the leading end, she said.
Dell 230240 was sashed junior champion ahead of Stansbury 230051, exhibited by Stansbury Dorpers, Kenebri.
Senior champion ram went to Dell 230045 from the two tooth class, while reserve went to Vanta 220025, exhibited by Vanta Black Dorpers, Spring Ridge.
