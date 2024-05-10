The Land
Dell Dorpers returns from hiatus to take grand champions at Dubbo

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge.

A return to the NSW Sheep Show has paid off for Moama's Dell African Dumisa Dorper and White Dorpers, with the stud claiming grand champion ram and ewe in the Dorper classes.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

