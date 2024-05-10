Weealla takes supreme Merino exhibit at NSW Sheep Show

Weealla Merinos, Balladoran, has claimed the top honour in the Merino ring at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo.
The stud won supreme exhibit on Friday under judge Scott Thrift, AWN, Dubbo.
Weealla 163 won grand champion ram by coming up through the August-shorn, four tooth, fine/medium Merino classes.
Stuart McBurnie, Weealla, said the ram was three-generations ET bred and by a Glendonald ram.
The ram weighed 141 kilograms, he said.
"He's been worked - we yard mated him so he'll have lambs on the ground next month," he said.
"He's just a big upstanding ram."
The stud planned to retain him, Mr McBurnie said.
"Finding Merino sires is pretty difficult at the moment because everyone's gone to pollies, so I think we'll be keeping him," he said.
Judge Scott Thrift said the ram was a complete package, with good skin and wool.
He was also structurally correct, he said.
"A good, strong masculine head with a soft, silky muzzle to go with it," he said.
"When we got to the pointy end there hasn't been a lot of difference between them all."
The grand champion poll ram was awarded to Bocoble 199, exhibited by Bocoble stud, Eumugerie.
The superfine ram came through the August-shorn, four tooth and under classes.
Hayden Cox, Bocoble, said the ram descended from the Melrose Poll family. The rams's half brother had sold for $15,000 at the multi-vendor ram sale at Armidale in February.
Mr Cox said the stud would continue to focus on maintaining wool quality and demonstrate that superfines could grow and thrive in the more western areas.
Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill, exhibited both the grand champion Merino and Poll Merino ewe.
Mr Thrift said the poll ewe, Towonga 361, who had gone up against the Merino in earlier classes and come out on top, had tremendous skin and wool even as a March shorn.
"She's only a young ewe, you're trying to predict where she's going to be in 12 months time," he said.
"She's just a good complete package.
"If you haven't got the females, you don't breed the rams."
Garry Kopp, Towonga, said she was from the stud's 97 family. This was her first show.
Towonga's grand champion Merino ewe, Towonga 18, was by Towonga 68, who was by Roseville Park 68, Mr Kopp said.
The stud had reduced its average micron from 22 to 19.1 in five years, Mr Kopp said.
Its rams would be on display at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo in July.
Mr Kopp said Towonga purchased a $50,000 ram from South Australia's Collinsville stud last year, in a bid to increase robustness and constitution while maintaining wool quality.
Roseville Park, Wambangalang, won most successful exhibitor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.