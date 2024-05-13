Reavesdale Wiltipoll shine in NSW State Sheep show any breed not named

Reavesdale Wiltipoll stud, Murringo, was sashed the most successful exhibitor in the any breed not named ring at the State Sheep Show on Friday.
Under the eye of judge Curtis Barber, Narromine, stud principals Loris Denyer and Ian Hopwood continued their broadribbon success from Sydney Royal earlier this year.
Coming from one of the largest classes to enter the any breed not named ring - ram showing milk teeth - Reavesdale claimed champion ram with Reavesdale 1014.
Reserve champion ram was awarded to Reavesdale 903 which was exhibited in the ram two tooth and over class.
Reavesdale 991, who was awarded grand champion Wiltipoll ewe at Sydney Royal earlier this year, won champion ewe.
Reserve champion ewe went to Reavesdale 1037, who also received reserve champion Wiltipoll ewe at Sydney Royal.
"We're humbly proud of what we have achieved and it is nice to hear the judges positive comments," Ms Denyer said.
"For us it is all about the sheep breed. We want to get the name out there and breed the best sheep we can.
"The judge commended us on our structure, balance, body length and the way our sheep walked freely."
Peter Matus of Tara Texel stud, Rockley, claimed champion Texel ram with Tara 04.
In the ewes, Tara 01 won champion Texel ewe, while reserve champion Texel ewe was awarded to Tara 14.
Alicia McConnell of Alora Prestige, Dubbo, had a clean sweep in the Valias Blacknose, otherwise known as the world's cutest sheep.
Alora Urban Legend 2203 was sashed champion ram while Alora Ultimatum 2202 received reserve champion ram.
Alora Unique 2204 claimed champion ewe and reserve champion ewe was awarded to Alora Ultimate Diva 2206.
In the Wiltshire breed, Elizabeth and Byrne Harris, Windsong Wiltshire, Trewilga, claimed champion ram with Windsong 22 and reserve champion ram with Windsong 31.
Champion ewe was won by Windsong 11 while Windsong 20 received reserve champion ewe.
