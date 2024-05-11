Dell, Quebar triumph in the White Dorper ring at NSW Sheep Show

There was good competition in the White Dorper ring at this year's NSW Sheep Show, with the feature breed drawing plenty of entries.
The judge was Barend Cronje, Tullinga Dorpers, Condobolin.
In the rams, Quebar Dorpers, Nundle, claimed grand champion with Quebar 210206.
By Belowrie Bentley and out of Nomuula 170219, the ram came through the four tooth and over class before winning senior champion.
Mr Cronje praised the ram's topline, muscling, and deep flank.
"He's even, he's nice and wide and he'd got very good capacity," he said.
"He's definitely a good type of ram in the breeding standards.
"He's a very stylish ram - that's for sure."
Belowrie White Dorpers, Dubbo, won reserve senior champion with Belowrie 22069, who came second in the same class.
The junior champion ram went to Dell 230163 from the nine months and over class.
Nomuula 23124 was second in the same class and went on to win reserve junior champion.
In the ewes, Dell Dorpers, Moama, continued its success from the day before and took grand champion with Dell 190717.
She was senior champion ewe and came from the four tooth class.
Mr Cronje said the ewe had good bone while remaining feminine.
"She's a well balanced ewe, really good structure and carries a lot of meat," he said.
"She's just got beautiful form as a ewe with a lot of good traits that people will be looking for."
Andrea Vagg, Dell Dorpers, said the ewe's dam, African Lady 170026, had performed extremely well in the show ring.
Dell 190717 was a natural twin and had been flushed extensively, she said.
"She's done very well breeding wise and in the show ring, which is good to have because then you know your breeding is working," she said.
The ewe's next show would be the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo, she said.
Reserve champion senior ewe went to Nomuula 20015, exhibited by Nomuula, Moonbi. The ewe came second in the same class.
Champion junior ewe also went to Dell, this time for Dell 230107, also by Belowrie Bentley 190006. She was from the nine month and older class.
Nomuula 23100 was reserve.
Nomuula triumphed in the group class of one ram and two years, finishing ahead of Quebar in second and Belowrie in third.
In the junior handler classes, the under 14 section was won by Ellie Miller, Delroy High School, Dubbo, with Tia White and Gemma McPherson, also from Delroy, in second and third.
The over 14 class was won by Talia Horstman, Narromine, with Georgia McCouat, Cowra High School, in second and Hayley Charlton, Delroy, Dubbo, in third.
Nomuula won the most successful White Dorper exhibitor.
