Boolina continues its supreme run in the Corriedales at NSW Sheep Show

By Rebecca Nadge
May 11 2024 - 7:00pm
Judge James Hoban, Glenafric, Waipara, NZ, Chris Kemp, Australian Corriedale Association NSW branch president, Merriwa, and Katrina Abbott, Boolina, Bathurst. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.
Bathurst stud Boolina has claimed the supreme exhibit in the Corriedale ring at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo, backing up its wins from 2023 and 2022.

