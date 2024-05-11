Boolina continues its supreme run in the Corriedales at NSW Sheep Show

Bathurst stud Boolina has claimed the supreme exhibit in the Corriedale ring at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo, backing up its wins from 2023 and 2022.
There were plenty of entries in Saturday's competition, but it was the grand champion ram, Boolina 16, who went on to be the overall winner under New Zealand judge James Hoban, Glenafric, Waipara.
The ram came through the one to two year-old woolly class, before going on to win the champion woolly ram.
Mr Hoban praised the ram's balance and even, white fleece.
"He ticks that box on that half of the equation, but he's also got that stacked on a good carcase," he said.
"We still have to have a breed that offers good, fat lambs at good weights - quickly - but while giving us a profitable fleece that the market wants.
"I think he gives us a good balance of both."
Katrina Abbott, Boolina, said the 18-month-old ram would be retained and used at stud.
He won his class at last year's Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo, and Ms Abbott hoped to take him again this year.
"We're really happy with him. He's really growing the way we'd hoped," she said.
"I'm really happy with the compliments about all my sheep today - having an international judge, you never know where you're going to stand but we're definitely not disappointed with how we went."
Ms Abbott said her time in New Zealand, where she travelled as a youth ambassador in 2022, had been a great learning experience.
"Coming back from that gave me a really clear path of where I wanted my sheep to go, focusing on constitution, structural soundness," she said.
"I think the judge's comments today confirmed that we've done what I wanted to do."
The ram's half brother was the Corriedale supreme exhibit at the 2022 NSW Sheep Show, Ms Abbott said.
Both rams descended from the Glen Esk family.
Reserve woolly ram went to Billigaboo 14, exhibited by Billigaboo Corriedales, Narrandera.
The champion shorn ram went to Roseville 57, from the under one year class and exhibited by Roseville Corriedales, Kingsvale.
Mr Hoban noted it was unusual to have a ram lamb win a champion class, but he rated him very highly.
Reserve shorn ram was Eskbank 16, exhibited by Lithgow High School.
In the ewes, grand champion went to Roseville 122.
Mr Hoban said the ewe had very good, fine wool without sacrificing other traits.
"It's very easy to make Corriedales finer but it's hard to do it without another trait becoming an issue," he said.
"They've done it without compromising carcase and capacity - she still looked like she should as a Corriedale."
Tony Manchester, Roseville, Kingsvale, said the ewe had pure Roseville blood all the way through.
She had been with a ram and would be pregnancy tested next week, he said. She would go to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in July provided she was in lamb, he said.
Reserve champion woolly ewe went to Boolina 18.
In the shorn ewes, Williamson stud claimed champion with Williamson 2, with Roseville 6 in reserve.
Roseville's wins continued for the group classes, with the stud winning the ram and two ewes and the pair of ewes, along with the best sires fleece.
"It's getting rather exciting after 60 years of breeding," Mr Manchester said.
Glen Esk, Rydal, won best Corriedale head.
