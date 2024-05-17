The Land
The bare truth behind those bare-rooted roses | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
May 18 2024 - 9:00am
Floribunda rose Summer Sun has salmon pink petals fading to rose pink with a cream reverse. This one was beautiful in New Zealand's Christchurch Botanic Gardens in early April.
Winter is maximum temptation time for buying bare-rooted roses.

