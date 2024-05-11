The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Lakeside Park sashed top honour in White Suffolk ring at State Sheep Show

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 11 2024 - 6:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakeside Park stud principal Phillip Murrowood, Finley, with judge Shane Baker, Booloola White Suffolk, Banringhup, Vic, and supreme White Suffolk of show Lakeside 01. Picture by Elka Devney
Lakeside Park stud principal Phillip Murrowood, Finley, with judge Shane Baker, Booloola White Suffolk, Banringhup, Vic, and supreme White Suffolk of show Lakeside 01. Picture by Elka Devney

Lakeside Park, Finley, has taken home the top honour in the White Suffolk ring at the NSW State Sheep Show in Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.