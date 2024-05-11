Tattykeel makes it 11 years running for supreme interbreed exhibit

Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs, has again dominated the interbreed classes at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo, with the stud claiming the supreme exhibit for 11 years in a row.
The stud won the Sandra Wilson Tink memorial trophy with its Poll Dorset ram, Tattykeel 230014, by Tattykeel 200060 and out of Tattykeel 160882.
The ram was selected ahead of the Merino, exhibited by Weealla stud, and the Australian White, also exhibited by Tattykeel.
The ram then went up against the stud's Poll Dorset ewe, Tattykeel 230031, who had triumphed over the ram in the breed classes the day before.
The ewe had finished ahead of Roseville Corriedales and Tattykeel's Australian White.
Tattykeel also won the interbreed group, ahead of its Australian Whites and Bauer's Border Leicesters.
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, said winning the supreme exhibit still gave the stud a buzz.
"You do everything you can to have the stock right, and the genetics, to get them out into the competition, but it's never getting easier," he said.
"The longer you stay winning something the harder it is... people are waiting for you to be one tiny step off the pace."
He praised the organising committee for its efforts and said the show's atmosphere, size and the people made it worthwhile to keep coming back.
"We really value the show," he said.
"We're still really enjoying it and we get a lot out of Dubbo."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.