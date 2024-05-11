Macarthur Anglican School shine in State Sheep Show interschool competition

For the first time Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbitty, have claimed the blue broadribbon and Goongunyah Shield in the hotly contested State Sheep Show interschool competition.
With a group of one ram and two ewes in hand, students in teams of three were judged on their knowledge of the breed, preparation and feeding as well as their overall presentation.
In a class of 15 groups, Jorga Mackie, Izzabelle Campbell and Thalia Genehan, Macarthur Anglican School, reigned supreme.
Judge Lochie Ramm, Bo-Bar Poll Dorsets, Braidwood, said the winning team was extremely confident in their answers.
"They knew what they were talking about, from their age through to their feeding prior to presenting the sheep at the show," he said.
"The team held their eye contact with the judge and the sheep were well presented."
Macarthur Anglican School agriculture teacher David Baker said he was really proud of the team's success in the highly sought after competition.
"The win is a credit to the practice they've put in as a group," he said.
"We've received a couple of second and third places but this is our first time winning."
With White Suffolk set to be the feature breed in 2025, Mr Baker said the school were looking forward to showing out in force next year in support.
More importantly, they hope to defend their trophy and once again secure the all important bragging rights.
Coming in second and third place was Lithgow High School, who brought a team of 19 students to the show.
Lithgow agriculture teacher Lauren Carolan said she was stocked to see the students rewarded for their effort.
"It was a fast turn around from school holidays but the students have spent each lunch preparing for the event with a mix of slideshows and putting stuff into practice" she said.
"Some of the students even gave up their TAFE time in the past two weeks to help prepare for the show.
"We haven't placed in the competition for many moons, at least while I've been here, so we're thrilled."
Hannah Haupt, Redland, Qld, also judged the event alongside Mr Ramm.
Participating schools included Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, St Gregory's College, Hurlstone Agricultural High School, Peel High School, Glen Innes High School and Henry Lawson High.
