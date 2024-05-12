Jeffery Sutton's State Sheep Show junior judging and handling clean sweep

More than 110 sheep enthusiasts took centre stage at the NSW State Sheep Show in Dubbo, demonstrating their talent in the young judges and handling competition.
Participants from as far as Sydney and Glen Innes threw their hat in the ring with 84 entrants in the senior section and 28 in the junior.
Following a clean sweep in the junior section, the Alan Comerford Memorial Champion Young Judge was awarded to Jeffery Sutton, Wattle Farm Border Leicesters, Temora.
Mr Sutton won first place in the junior handling section as well as the meat breeds and Merino judging.
The Macarthur Anglican School year 7 student said the win felt really good.
While Mr Sutton enjoys both judging and handling, he said he favours judging.
"I like to visually assess the sheep in depth, but in handling I also get to know the sheep," he said.
"I enjoyed learning the proper way to judge the animals from the judges to see what they look for in sheep."
The success didn't stop there for the Sutton family who also saw Christine Sutton sashed the senior champion handler in an incredibly difficult section.
Under the watchful eye of judge Andrew Cameron, Sydney, Miss Sutton did everything right.
"She was one of the few people that spoke to her sheep throughout the day which helped settle it down," he said.
The Macarthur Anglican School year 10 student, who had spent the weekend in the ring handling sheep, said it felt pretty good to take out the top spot.
Miss Sutton has competed in the competition since 2019. This win marked her first broadribbon in Dubbo.
Under judges Curtis Barber, Ewenmar stud, Rawsonville, and Ben Campbell, Avoca Stud Stock, Gulgong, Brandon Mitchell took home the senior meat breed judging.
Angus Pursehouse, St Gregory's College, won the senior Merino judging under judge Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park Merino, Dubbo.
The junior judges were Ben Simmons, Talbragar Border Leicesters, Dundeoo, Hannah Haupt, Redland, Qld, Savannah Pollard, Roseville Park Merinos, Dubbo, and Brendan Mansbridge, Brooklyn Park Poll Dorset, Eugowra.
Aliyah Snape received the Roseville Park Wool Handling award.
In the breakdown:
Senior meat breeds judging
Senior Merino judging
Junior meat breeds judging
Junior Merino judging
Senior handlers
Junior handlers
