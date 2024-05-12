The Land
Home/Studstock

Jeffery Sutton's State Sheep Show junior judging and handling clean sweep

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 12 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Young Woman Sophie Cargill, Dubbo Show Society president Wesley Temessl, Dubbo Young Woman runner up Tegan Fern, State Sheep Show chief steward Steve Cresswell, and Alan Comerford Memorial Champion Young Judge Jeffery Sutton, Wattle Park Border Leicesters. Picture by Elka Devney
Dubbo Young Woman Sophie Cargill, Dubbo Show Society president Wesley Temessl, Dubbo Young Woman runner up Tegan Fern, State Sheep Show chief steward Steve Cresswell, and Alan Comerford Memorial Champion Young Judge Jeffery Sutton, Wattle Park Border Leicesters. Picture by Elka Devney

More than 110 sheep enthusiasts took centre stage at the NSW State Sheep Show in Dubbo, demonstrating their talent in the young judges and handling competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.