Government gas plan not good news for farmers

The Federal Government has announced its plan to increase gas extraction beyond 2050 which may result in the controversial Santos Narrabri Gas Project getting the go ahead.
This could be bad news for farmers in the Narrabri area, as well as on the Liverpool Plains, as the government has said the state could face gas shortages by 2028 and Premier Chris Minns is calling for more domestic gas supplies.
This is despite the Climate Council's 2021 report "Net Zero: How NSW can kick the gas habit" saying that measures which reduce gas demand in NSW would make the Narrabri Gas Project unnecessary.
The report also stated that through energy efficiency and further electrification, NSW could eliminate gas consumption by 2050.
Greens NSW MP and coal and gas spokesperson Cate Faehrmann said Labor's position flies in the face of unanimous international and domestic expert advice that net zero cannot be achieved if Australia continues to invest in new fossil fuel gas projects.
"New gas is also not needed if the government prioritised investment in energy efficiency and electrification instead of continuing to kowtow to the powerful gas lobby," Ms Faehrmann said.
"Under the International Energy Agency's 2050 net zero plan, there can be no new oil, natural gas or coal projects beyond those already approved in 2021.
"Yet here we are, three years later, with a government planning for new fossil fuel projects to 2050.
"This is yet more proof that Labor can't be trusted on climate."
Ms Faehrmann said the announcement goes against the backing of Australia's financial institutions.
"This announcement comes on a day when we see another one of our major financial institutions, ANZ, harden its policy against funding new oil and gas projects," she said.
"In fact, Santos can no longer expect to be able to obtain finance for its Narrabri project from any of the four major Australian banks.
"For Labor governments to still be pursuing fossil fuels as IPCC scientists are warning of a 'semi-dystopian' future of famines, conflicts and mass migration caused by rising global temperatures is nothing short of criminal.
"There simply cannot be any more coal and gas projects approved if we're to have any hope of ensuring a safe climate for future generations."
