Yambinya Station's winning pen of bullocks: antibiotics, HGP and GMO free

Three Angus bullocks from Yambinya Station won this year's highest pen of three carcases at the National Beef Carcase Competition.
The pen, processed at JBS in Scone NSW, also took out first place in the grain-fed export chiller bullocks class for entries 300kg to 420kg, achieving a total pen score of 286.06 out of a possible 306 points.
The bullocks had a hot standard carcase weight ranging from 380kg and 386kg. They measured from 80 to 93 square centimetres for eye muscle area and averaged 68.93 for MSA index.
Yambinya Station is a 2833 hectare property that grows silage, backgrounds cattle, and is run as part of JBS Australia's Yambinya feedlot near Burraboi, NSW.
"Yambinya Station is a boutique yard that is antibiotics free, HGP free, and GMO free, so it's the only natural feedlot in Australia and has the capacity of 12,500 head," JBS livestock manager Steve Chapman said.
The winning pen were fed at Yambinya, under JBS's Portoro natural grain program. Launched last year, it has seen rapid growth, and now handles approximately 600 carcasses weekly.
The bullocks were fed for 130 days on a predominantly barley-based ration.
Mr Chapman said MSA was a key driver of the business and they were always digging into details and data to find the best way to keep scores as high as possible.
Mr Chapman said it was surprise to win, but a testament to the team.
"To work in an environment without antibiotics in a feedlot is difficult and challenging at times, so the nurturing of the cattle, particularly the early days on feed is an absolute necessity, so it's a real credit to the team."
He said the grain-fed program emulated the company's grass-fed program and if producers were unable to finish cattle on grass, they could be slowly implemented into the grain program, with the same values upheld.
Mr Chapman said the grain-fed product ended up in Asian markets and high-end Australian restaurants.
In addition to growing 2226ha of cereal crops for silage, 50,000 trees were planted at the station in the last two years, and 202ha dedicated to a wetland project.
Mr Chapman said the operation was a very niche undertaking for the company, but was a great example of the efforts JBS was making to demonstrate sustainability.
The reserve champion pen went to Bruce Campbell, AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook, WA, and processed at V&V Walsh.
The Charolais Angus vealers (Angus dam, Charolais sire) also took out first in class one, pen of three medium trade chiller steers between 200kg and 280kg.
Their HSCW ranged between 244.1kg and 256.1kg. They measured from 65 to 74 in square centimetre EMA, averaged 64.58 in MSA index and achieved a total pen score of 283.48 out of a possible 306.
Mr Campbell entered six pens into the competition and took out first, third and sixth place in class one.
All cattle were bred through AI by Mr Campbell by animals with genetics sourced from stud-quality semen.
"The winning pen were all by our own bred bulls and the grand-sire was LT Authority."
The Campbell operation is made up of a Charolais stud herd, Coonara, and APR Angus performance-registered herd. The commercial and stud herds run together at around 340 head in total.
He said he usually sells his commercial steers through store sales, local butchers, or Woolworths.
Mr Campbell said he liked the opportunity to compete in the carcase competition, and thought it was a great bench-marking and learning experience.
"It's all done by eye, your own judgement, you've got scales too, but there's a real art in trying to get the right animal to fit the window for fat scores.
"I pull them from all different mobs on the farm and put them together probably about a month or so before and walk around and be part of them.
"There's a lot in it with MSA, we've got docility and keeping the animals secure so they get to trust you.
"I make sure I truck them down myself so there's less people involved. It means a lot in the end because if anything upsets them they can sort of fail with stress and whatnot and become dark cutters."
