The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Murgona buzzes with delight in Santa ring

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 13 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kasey and Daniel Phillips and their children Taylor and Brian, holding grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, Murgona Raider, with judge Erica Halliday and Nutrien stud stock representative Colby Ede. Picture: Sally Gall
Kasey and Daniel Phillips and their children Taylor and Brian, holding grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, Murgona Raider, with judge Erica Halliday and Nutrien stud stock representative Colby Ede. Picture: Sally Gall

Wandoan's Phillips family walked out of the Beef Australia Santa Gertrudis judging ring on top of the world last Wednesday, with both the bull and female grand championship ribbons tucked in their pockets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.