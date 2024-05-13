Murgona buzzes with delight in Santa ring

Wandoan's Phillips family walked out of the Beef Australia Santa Gertrudis judging ring on top of the world last Wednesday, with both the bull and female grand championship ribbons tucked in their pockets.
"This is literally the stuff dreams are made of," Kasey Phillips said. "I dreamed last night that we'd won both ribbons."
Their 31-month-old cow, Murgona Queen Bee, together with her heifer calf, was crowned the Santa Gertrudis breed's grand champion female after taking the senior championship from some very stiff competition.
That included the reserve senior champion cow, Welbatch Wildflower, four years and two months, shown by Welbatch Pastoral situated at Mummulgum, west of Casino in NSW, who was sired by Glennoaks Kilimanjaro K82.
Murgona Queen Bee, two years and six months, is homebred, from a leading sire Murgona Legend, whose genetics go back to Diamond H Penthouse.
Penthouse also sired the cow that the Phillips won their first Beef Australia female Santa Gertrudis grand championship with, in 2018.
"We were never confident for Queen Bee, but we love her," Ms Phillips said.
Her calf is the first progeny of Waco Sonny Bill, purchased in 2022.
Emphasising the importance she places on females in a herd, judge Erica Halliday told onlookers that the difference between an everyday product and a champion one came down to the females.
Explaining that the type she looks for is one that grows early and has functionality, she said the Phillips' cow, Queen Bee had an extra 'look at me' quality.
Her achievements came soon after 20-month-old Murgona Raider was awarded junior male in the biggest and most competitive class of the day.
Ms Halliday split the class into two heats and said Raider had sorted himself to the top of the group through that process, which spoke for his quality when put up for grand championship judging.
He went on to claim that tricolour, the first for Murgona.
"We can't fault him," Ms Phillips said. "There's not much we'd change about him."
Ms Halliday described Raider as a breed changer, saying he was really thick but combined with softness.
"He'll breed you females that make you a ton of money, because they'll get in calf earlier, for one thing," she said.
The 20-month-old bull weighed 834kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 16 and 10 millimetres respectively, and an eye muscle area of 130 square centimetres.
Murgona also won the group award, which Ms Halliday said showed the stud's depth.
There were 86 entries parading in the Santa Gertudis ring, including 10 from Santahat, shown by Hatton and Co at Monto. Eight of those entries were female and two, Santahat Utopia U037 and Santahat Unique U041 collected both calf champion female ribbons.
Ms Halliday said they both, sired by Warenda Kilimanjaro K4, had more depth in girth and were a little more feminine.
