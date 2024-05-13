Ulladulla High School and St Gregory's students win champion

Even wet and raining conditions couldn't hold back the enthusiasm of 200 young cattle people at the South Coast School Steer Spectacular held in Nowra May 7 to 9.
The students competed in paraders and animal classes, as well as junior judging and a non-oral report component over the three days.
They also participated in educational workshops including steers selection for carcase competitions, structural assessment of cattle, careers in agriculture and grooming a preparation.
Ulladulla High School won the champion ribbon in the report presentation for the show.
Students had to write a report on their knowledge of the overall performance of their steers for the competition.
This included the steers weight gain over the time on feed, in regards to weight gain to feed ratios, daily average gains, as well as how they put together the right feed rations for each animal to ensure the steer meet the target market specifications.
St Gregory's College student Massimo Pisciuneri was awarded the overall champion judge of the show.
Rising from the intermediate age group, the youngster was awarded intermediate champion junior judge earlier in the day.
Over judge Kory Graham said over all he was impressed by the calibre of the young students.
"The students competed very well," he said.
"They were very precise with their comments and I think the future of junior judging is in good hands with a lot of capable people.
"It's amazing when you put it into perspective, usually when you get young kids they shy away from the microphone but every single one of the kids that made it to the talk spoke and they justified themselves well."
Billy Corkhill, St Gregory's College, also won champion junior judge in the junior age group, while fellow school mate Jacob Malvern, took out the senior champion junior judge.
