The Land

Ulladulla High School and St Gregory's students win champion

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
May 13 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos supplied

Even wet and raining conditions couldn't hold back the enthusiasm of 200 young cattle people at the South Coast School Steer Spectacular held in Nowra May 7 to 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.