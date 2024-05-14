Highly productive southern Monaro farming, grazing country | Video

Woodville is 383 hectares (947 acres) of highly productive farming and grazing country located at the southern extremity of the Monaro region that will be auctioned by Elders on June 6.
Located just south of the Victorian border and 10km west of Delegate, NSW, the scenic property positioned at the foot of the Snowy Mountains is a good mix of river flats, arable cropping land, grazing country and timbered areas.
Woodville features good quality granite loam soils with dark alluvial river flats and is being presented with a good body of feed.
The property features 243ha (600 acres) of open, arable country.
The property has been operated for the past 10 years as a silage and hay production business growing rye, phalaris and clovers.
Native timbers, which are more heavily concentrated on the eastern side of the Delegate River Road, provide excellent shelter for livestock away from the open areas in winter.
The security watered property has 15 tanks, supplied by a pump in the permanent Delegate River.
The average annual rainfall is an impressive 1000mm (40 inches).
Improvements include a hay shed, machinery shed, and two sets of well constructed timber cattle yards.
The well positioned four bedroom weatherboard dwelling overlooks the river.
Platypuses are famous in the area, as is quality trout fishing.
Woodville is situated under two hours from both the Snowy Mountains and Merimbula on the coast.
Canberra is about 250km by road.
Woodville will be auctioned by Elders in Sydney on June 6.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Elders NSW Rural Real Estate.
