Drones, a big help to improving paddocks

Relatively inexpensive drones are capable of mapping for aspects such as pasture growth and productivity. In this example, late March 2024, surveillance of an area near Baradine, orange areas denote cessation of growth and greener areas of pasture still growing. Soil testing may well determine reasons for different pasture performance, for example likely sodic subsoils. Establishing tropical grasses able to grow into sodic subsoils is a likely solution. Photo Sharon Leach.