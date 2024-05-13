Drones, a big help to improving paddocks

I've been a bit slow getting to understand and be able to use a drone on our farm. However, a course my wife Sue and I recently attended, which was funded under AgSkilled 3.0, and delivered by Ben Watts (ben@bralca.com) and Tocal College in partnership with NSW Farmers, demonstrated how practical and helpful they can be.
Assessing crops and pastures, can be especially valuable. On our course the day, March 2024, rainfall in the previous months was well below average but with some useful showers.
A drone appraisal of plant growth over a defined area noted big variations with areas severely stressed but others growing well.
That was assessed via plants able to photosynthesise compared to shutting down, because of moisture stress.
That sounds complicated but with appropriate programs inserted into the drone a relatively short mapping flight quickly assesses crop or pasture and provides a map indicating aspects like good growth to poor or no growth.
Such crop and pasture knowledge doesn't tell us what the problem is, but tells us where it is. Soil sampling good and poor areas is a sensible starting point.
Issues to examine for this area include soil Sodicity and acidity, including sub soil, associated aluminium toxicity, and nutrient levels like phosphorus, sulphur and nitrogen.
In our area sub soil sodicity, which leads to poor moisture infiltration rates, slow and often poor root penetration, especially into sodic sub soil layers, is a common issue, in both lighter soils overlaying sodic clay, as well as heavy soils with sometimes top as well as sub soil sodicity.
Sodicity is when sodium is above five percent of the soil cations, and is easily detected by soil testing.
If sodicity is the issue, as it commonly is in various degrees, for thousands of properties across NSW, there are options to maximise productivity on these soils.
Research, especially funded via GRDC for cropping solutions, is also well underway to improve productivity on these soils.
Pasture type offers good options for sodic soils. Some pasture species poorly penetrate sodic sub soils, resulting in poorer growth and premature haying off going into a dry period. This occurs with many native grass species.
Much as likely happened in the drone surveyed area detailed above. Fortunately, some pasture types can better penetrate these soils than others.
For example, Dr Rob Banks, in a Boggabri study on the Avendano property, noted well fertilised Premier digit grass plus Consol lovegrass, growing in conjunction with a range of deeper rooting legumes, penetrated sodic soils to well below a metre.
Not only were they far more productive than native pasture, but they built soil carbon, via vastly greater root levels at all parts of the soil profile. They also were able to better collect and store soil water and hang on far longer into a dry period.
Cropping wise some varieties and some species cope better in sodic soils than others. Chickpeas and durum wheat are sensitive, with barley more tolerant and bread wheat, with variety variability, behind barley.
Earlier sowing, with appropriate varieties, also provides more time to penetrate difficult sub soils. Gypsum, on alkaline soils, and lime on acid soils, commonly is also helpful with surface sodicity.
A multitude of other factors can also be responsible for variable crop and pasture performance identified via drone surveillance.
For example, on many lighter soils acidity with associated aluminium toxicity often affects parts of paddocks and not others. Nutrient deficiencies, such as nitrogen phosphorus and sulphur are commonly issues affecting both crop and pasture growth.
Drones are also being used for assessing aspects like weeds and pest animals like feral pigs.
Tocal College's Workforce Skills Leader, Vicki Magann, advised that this highly sort course delivered to over 1900 participants has provided skills and knowledge to operate a drone efficiently.
Individuals learn how to use drones to collect data to assist with decisions like weed management whilst also understanding the Australian laws related to the use of Remote Pilot Aircraft for private use.
For more information on drone courses contact Sharon Leach sharon.leach@dpi.nsw.gov.au
