Dubbo show prime lamb auction raises $45,000 for charity

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated May 13 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:54pm
The 2024 Dubbo Show All Breeds Prime Lamb Charity Auction committee celebrated the ten year anniversary of the event. Picture by Elka Devney
In an incredible effort, the 2024 Dubbo Show All Breeds Prime Lamb Competition auction has raised a whopping $45,000 for no less than 16 different charities.

