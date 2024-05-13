Dubbo show prime lamb auction raises $45,000 for charity

In an incredible effort, the 2024 Dubbo Show All Breeds Prime Lamb Competition auction has raised a whopping $45,000 for no less than 16 different charities.
Celebrating its tenth year, the auction has donated a staggering $296,000 to numerous charities.
With a 100 per cent clearance rate, 32 lots sold to a top price of $3400 to average $1400.
Roger Fletcher, Dubbo, purchased the top lot of three, 60 kilogram, Poll Dorset lambs, donated by Sally and John Hyland, Dubbo.
He paid $3400 for the Paul Sinclair Memorial Grand Champion Prime Lambs, and his chosen was Doin it for Aussie Kids.
Mr Fletcher, who has been a long time supporter of the auction, also purchased a lot of three 69kg White Suffolk lambs on account of Smithston Farms Pty Ltd, Glencoe, for $1100, as well as a three, 64kg, Poll Dorset lambs donated by PE and JM Myers for $800.
Volume buyer Melissa Fletcher, Dubbo, purchased seven lots to a top price of $1800 to average $1328. In total, Mrs Fletcher donated $9300 to her chosen charity, the Yalari Foundation.
Local selling agents also showed strong support with Elders Dubbo donating $2000 to AJ Northill charity and $2200 to Macquarie Homestay.
Ray White Richardson and Sinclair donated $2400 to JDRF Australia and $1200 to Royal Far West.
Christie and Hood donated $4000 to the Gilgandra Cancer Fundraiser and $1000 to Dolly's Dream.
Peter Milling Co donated $2400 to Doin it for Aussie Kids and Forbes Associated Agents donated $1500 to Ronald McDonald House. Wagga Selling Agents donated $2500 to varies charities.
Overall, $3000 was donated to Dolly's Dream, $4250 to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation and $2050 to the Dubbo Junior Rugby Club 2026 New Zealand tour.
No less than 27 awards were presented prior to the auction with a number of producers and high schools taking home a prize.
In the breakdown:
Trade Hoof class
Export Hoof class
Heavy Export Hoof class
Heaviest pen of lambs: KP and RL McMahon
Champion school entry: Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School
Reserve champion school entry: St Johns College Dubbo
School encouragement award: Glen Innes High School and Parkes High School
Colin Hood Memorial Champion Local Pen of Lambs: St Johns College Dubbo
Prime Lamb Committee Most Outstanding Pen of Lambs: St Johns College Dubbo
Toorahweenah Prime Lamb Marketing Group Highest Scoring Pen of Lambs: Archie and Freddie McMahon
Champion Sucker Lamb entry: West Wood Grazing Co
Paul Sinclair Memorial Champion Pen of Hoof lambs: John and Sally Hyland
Reserve Champion Pen of Hoof Lambs: Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School
The hook lamb results will be announced on Wednesday May 15 via the Dubbo Prime Lamb Hoof and Hook Competition Facebook page.
