Wingham Beef Week kicks off with a bang

It's that time of the year again when hundreds of students head to the Mid North Coast for Wingham Beef Week.
There are around 400 students who have been busy preparing their cattle today ahead of the rigorous competition that kicks off on Tuesday.
The event aims to educate at ground level the next generation of our future junior beef enthusiasts in a hands-on environment to increase their knowledge/exposure to the Australian beef industry through education and competition.
Students will compete in a range of activities including led and unled steer, paraders, heifer and carcase competition as well as showcasing career pathways.
Wingham president Joshua Gilbert said more than 250 head of cattle have been entered for the event this year - the highest number they had seen.
"This year promises to be our biggest year, with a record number of entries and a large cohort of school students, both local and interstate, who have entered the many competitions on offer," Mr Gilbert said.
Dave and Karen Webeck from Sunnyside Gloucester have provided 13 school steers for the School Steer Challenge, encouraging students to focus on animal nutrition to compare the steers at the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.