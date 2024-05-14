Never too old, or young to plant trees

In April, around fifteen volunteers aged between three and 70 helped plant native trees and shrubs at an award-winning Land for Wildlife property near Crookwell.
The community-tree planting event was coordinated by the K2W Link as part of Cores, Corridors and Koalas - a partnership between The Great Eastern Ranges and WWF-Australia to restore and connect critical habitat for forest-dependant wildlife.
Property owner Garry Kadwell has dedicated 40 percent of his agricultural property to conservation.
Five hundred seedlings of a range of eleven species, including Eucalyptus, Acacia, Leptospermum and Callistemon, were planted to restore a riparian area along the Crookwell River and provide connectivity and habitat for wildlife.
The plants will benefit the river by stabilising the soil, filtering water entering the river, and providing shade.
They will also fill the habitat gaps within the wildlife corridor, creating safe migratory routes and shelter for animals.
"Planting together benefits our community's health and well-being and the native animals and plants in the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala wildlife corridor," K2W Link project coordinator Mary Bonet said.
"By teaming up to plant trees, we create a wonderful environment for our native wildlife.
"This is a great place to explore and connect with nature and learn about the environment,"
In the past, land clearing for agriculture has threatened natural connections in the landscape, impacting the migratory routes and habitat of native wildlife.
Mr Kadwell has enacted land stewardship practices that recognise and respect the landscape while maintaining a highly productive property that produces, on average, 2000 tonnes of seed potatoes and 1800 prime lambs.
The Southern Tablelands members of the Australian Plant Society grew the trees and shrubs from seeds collected at local reserves and properties.
"Their members have a deep understanding of the local environment, and their efforts to grow the plants from local plants have been invaluable," Ms Bonet said.
After the hard work, volunteers toured the farm to learn more about the property with owner Garry Kadwell, who has successfully enacted land stewardship practices while maintaining a highly productive agricultural business.
