Macksville weaner steers top sale at $1437

The largest yarding of store cattle at Macksville, with 1476 head on offer, sold to $1437 on Monday, with bids for heifers up 20 cents a kilogram on previous sales.
There was plenty of weight after a long green season, but too much rain at the end made delivery of weaners difficult.
"We might have had 200 more head if the trucks could get them out but I don't know where we would have put them," commented selling principal Jesse Stanton, GJ Kennedy and Co.
Champion Euro steers from Peter Warne, Wirrimbi Pastoral at Macksville, 352.5kg made 334c/kg, or $1177 going to volume buyers the Cummins family, Bottljac Trading at Somerton.
Judge Graham Clarke, Kempsey described the calves as soft and even.
Champion Angus heifers from John and Cath Ogilvy, Nana Glen, 352.5kg, made 298.2c/kg or $1051 going on to oats at Dubbo through Bottlejac Trading.
The Ogilvie steers 374.2kg made 348c/kg or $1302.
Limousin steers from John Gooch, Gumma, 404kg made 322c/kg or $1301.
Tom and Pam Peterkin, Taylors Arm, sold Angus calves 8-12 months, with Sugarloaf blood, with heaviest steers 422.5kg making 340c/kg or $1437.
"It's too wet now. The mud's shin-deep and the cattle are not showing off to their best," said Mr Peterkin.
Their heifers sold to $787 for 279kg at 282c/kg while another pen 248kg made 286c/kg or $709 going to Don Corfe, Brooklana, most likely for breeding.
Jeff Brownhill, South Arm, sold Angus steers with Promised Land blood 237.3 kg for 390c/kg or $925 going to the Guyra district through Elders.
Andrew and Karen Kerse, Wongabel Farm at Yarranbella sold Angus steers 325kg for 320c/kg or $1040.
Robert and Sharyn Johnston, Taylors Arm, sold Angus heifers, 10 months old, 310kg for 294c/kg or $911.
Grab Pastoral, Lowanna, sold August drop Charolais cross heifers off kikuyu country, 297.8kg for 318c/kg or $947.
Calves sold to Yarrowitch, Guyra, Dorrigo and Ebor, Dubbo, Orange, Merriwa, Tamworth, Gunnedah and into Queensland.
The sale was conducted by GJ Kennedy and Co.
