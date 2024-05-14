Quality, well improved farming country offered with crops | Video

Kalua is a quality, well improved 809 hectare (1999 acre) farming property in a tightly held region of North West NSW.
Located 10km north of Pallamallawa and 42km north east of Moree, the property has 752ha (1858 acres) of cultivation.
A 597ha barley crop and a 155ha faba bean crop are included in the sale.
Kalua features self mulching clay soils, well suited to both summer and winter crops.
During the past 25 years, Alistair and Penny Jones' management has seen a methodical build up of soil fertility combined with a comprehensive crop rotation and weed management program.
The strategic weed plan that has been in place for the past 10 years has effectively managed difficult to control weeds, particularly barnyard grass and feather top Rhodes grass.
The zero till practices employed on Kalua have ensured a full ground cover during fallow periods.
Water is supplied from a bore, a 22,000lt tank, a trough and two dams plus a double frontage along Creamin Creek.
Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead, two car garage, a storage shed, two silos and sheep yards.
Marketing agent Terry Adams, Moree Real Estate, said Kalua was a highly productive dryland cropping operation.
"Given the property's very high cropping reliability during the past 25 years, this farm is a solid investment," Mr Adams said.
Farming country in the Pallamalla/Croppa Creek area has been selling for more than $14,000 an arable hectare.
Kalua will be auctioned by Moree Real Estate in Moree on June 21.
Contact Terry Adams, 0427 525 666, Sandy Bailey, 0406 109 492, or Paul Kelly, 0428 281 428, Moree Real Estate.
