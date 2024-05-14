Biosecurity panel effectiveness under scrutiny

In what may be an attempt to appease opposition to the implementation of the controversial Biosecurity Protection Levy, the Federal Government has formed a panel of key agricultural stakeholders to oversee the levy's implementation but with some representative groups boycotting the panel in opposition to how the levy was created and the lack of consultation during the process, the Sustainable Biosecurity Funding Advisory Panel (SBFAP) effectiveness remains to be seen.
Chair of the Plant Industry Forum and CEO Citrus Australia, Nathan Hancock, is sitting on the panel and said the first meeting was constructive but given he feels the fundamentally flawed premise behind the Biosecurity Protect Levy (BPL), and failure to consult properly during the original policy development processes has the panel's purpose an issue.
"The BPL has attracted sustained and escalating opposition since it was announced 12 months ago, given producers weren't consulted openly and transparently from the start and the policy design is wrong," he said.
"Senior farm representative groups and leaders have also boycotted the panel and are absent from critical discussions.
"Many beneficiaries of biosecurity, especially those across the supply chain who benefit from the hundreds and millions of dollars producers already pay in levies, have not even been invited or considered in the panel's membership.
"The only way to have any meaningful conversations about 'sustainable' biosecurity funding and restore trust in the process, and engage producers in future, is to remove the 50 million tonne elephant in the room by dropping the biosecurity levy.
"Remove the BPL and open the door to renewed trust and genuine engagement on the actual common goal on how to fund biosecurity more equitably and sustainably for all."
Wool Producers Australia CEO Jo Hall also questioned how effective the panel could be.
"So far we have had a two hour meeting where panel members came in from all over Australia and we had a time scheduled to discuss the terms of reference, which we didn't even get to," Ms Hall said.
"At this point in time, we don't have a terms of reference, we don't have a clear or collective understanding of what that panel is going to achieve.
"Something that was clarified going into that meeting was that the panel itself doesn't just relate to the biosecurity protection levy.
"In a way to us, this was a given because if it was just about the BPL, we would've taken no part in it. We are in total opposition to the imposition of the BPL because it's just a flawed premise.
"We made it very clear in accepting our position on the panel that it in no way could it be construed as an endorsement for the BPL.
"I would suggest that the composition of the panel as it stands is not fit for purpose at the moment when you're missing key groups like Animal Health Australia and Plant Health Australia from it.
"We have to go back to the drawing board about who is actually sitting around the table in the first place."
Ms Hall is hopeful that when another meeting is called later this month that they will "have a bit of a clearer picture on what's hoped to be achieved through the panel".
NSW Farmers is still calling for the BPL to be scrapped, calling on parliament to vote against what they feel is essentially a tax on farmers.
According to NSW Farmers biosecurity committee chair Ian McColl, the senate inquiry report which was delivered last Friday failed to address the inherent flaws in the levy bill.
"The Federal Government are calling this bill a biosecurity levy, but the funds collected by this tax are going straight into consolidated revenue rather than funding biosecurity measures," Mr McColl said.
"We're not certain how this levy will be collected, and don't know where the funds will really go.
"The only thing we do know about this levy is that it's a huge extra bill slapped on farmers who are already paying their fair share towards biosecurity.
"We voiced these concerns at the senate inquiry, but clearly, we've been cast aside and ignored, all for the sake of some consolidated revenue.
Mr McColl has asked parliament to vote against the bill, saying there are readily available smarter solutions for biosecurity funding models.
"If passed in Federal Parliament, this levy bill will impact the bottom line of farmers and drive the cost of producing the nation's food and fibre even higher," Mr McColl said.
"We need smarter solutions for our biosecurity funding model, such as the creation of a container levy, to ensure passengers and producers are being adequately charged for the costs of the risks they create.
"Reviewing and renewing the way we fund our biosecurity measures could go a long way towards easing the burden on all of us, while also ensuring we have the funds we need to protect our nation against the threat and devastation of exotic pests and disease for decades to come."
