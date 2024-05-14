The Land
Biosecurity panel effectiveness under scrutiny

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
May 14 2024 - 12:00pm
Chair of the Plant Industry Forum and CEO Citrus Australia, Nathan Hancock believes the Biosecurity Protection Levy is a flawed premise. Picture supplied
In what may be an attempt to appease opposition to the implementation of the controversial Biosecurity Protection Levy, the Federal Government has formed a panel of key agricultural stakeholders to oversee the levy's implementation but with some representative groups boycotting the panel in opposition to how the levy was created and the lack of consultation during the process, the Sustainable Biosecurity Funding Advisory Panel (SBFAP) effectiveness remains to be seen.

Senior Journalist, The Land

