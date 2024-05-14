Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females dominated Singleton yarding

About 200 head were yarded at the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange, Singleton, on Saturday.
The monthly store sale mostly consisted of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows and PTIC heifers.
A total of four steers were yarded which made $630 to $660 a head, while a single bull sold for $1900.
Heifers sold for $500 to $900.
Cows made $670 to 1060.
PTIC heifers sold for $1000 to $1140 and PTIC cows made $600 to $1240.
Cows with calves sold for $900 to $1890.
Mob Livestock sold 10 Angus heifers for $900.
Pine Brook Farm sold three Galloway heifers for $500.
Justin Walters sold five Angus cows for $1060. The same vendor sold a single Limousin cow for $1050 and another four Angus cows for $950.
Robert Thompson sold a single Charolais-cross PTIC cow for $1240.
The same vendor also sold two Charolais-cross cows with calves for $1890, three Charolais-cross cows with calves for $1740 and another two Charolais-cross cows with calves for $1740.
Dean Woodbine sold several lines of PTIC cows, including five PTIC Angus cows for $1200.
The same vendor sold four PTIC Angus-cross cows for $1160 and another two PTIC Angus-cross cows for $1120.
The sale was conducted by Bailey Property and Livestock, Singleton, Hunter Stock and Land, Branxton, and Roger Fuller Pty Ltd, Singleton.
