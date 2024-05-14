Wingham Beef Week's grand champ 'got the job done'

A parader who "knew what needed to be done" has taken out Wingham Beef Week's grand champion parader.
Heidi Zwiers from NEGS Armidale took out the top gong at the Mid North Coast's largest beef competition from a field of 400 students.
"She was a parader from the get go that had a connection with her animal and did stuff before it needed to be done," judge Adam McCray, Coonamble said.
Miss Zwiers has has been parading for five years but said this was the best she had ever done.
The reserve champion went to Gus Harrington, K4 Simmentals who picked up a win in his under-10 age group, which was run prior to the final.
"To be called up with the big kids was cool and I was happy to beat my sister," Gus said.
His sister Rhonda was the 10 to 12 year age champion.
18 years age: 1. Makayla Saunders, Ginni Ginni British Whites; 2. Reagan O'Donnell, Oakland Park Angus; 3. Miracle Urbban, Kempsey.
17 years age: 1. Alice McNee, Cultivate Ag; 2. Keeley Moore, Wingham High School; 3. Jasmin Adams, Camden Haven High.
16 years age:1. Emily Large, K4 Simmentals; 2. Ebony Haywood, Cultivate Ag; 3. Ella Saul, Cultivate Ag.
15 years age: Heidi Zwiers, NEGS Armidale; 2. Henry Orton, Scone High; 3. Isla Von Mengerson, Cultivate Ag.
14 years age: 1. Riley Barbour, St Paul's College; 2. Zach Irwin, Kempsey High School; 3. Charlotte Latham, Cultivate Ag.
13 years age: 1. Pippa Thorman, Cultivate Ag; 2. Georgia Harrington, K4 Simmentals; 3. Adena Campbell, Wingham High.
10 to 12 years: 1. Rhonda Harrington, K4 Simmentals; 2. Tom Prior, Cultivate Ag;
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.