The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW's race to meet 2030 renewable's target

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 15 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock.
Picture by Shutterstock.

NSW has the highest number of renewable project applications in the pipeline with concerns it's part of the government's race to meet its 2030 renewable target of 82 per cent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.