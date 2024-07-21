Mental health is front of mind for this young Victorian Angus producer

HAVING access to as much information as possible is not necessarily a good thing.
That's a telling statement from a 27-year-old, gen-Z Angus cattle breeder who appreciates the technology at his fingertips.
For Luke Stuckey, Leawood Angus, Flynn, Victoria, the bombardment of advice and data in agriculture needs to be handled correctly.
"I think some of the challenges younger people face are getting caught in the new fast paced, forever changing ag world," he said.
"It's where ideas and ways of best practice farming are getting thrown at us all the time whether they are correct or not.
"Things from the way we can be managing soils better, getting full genetic advantage out of every animal and the list goes on."
There's a risk, according to Mr Stuckey, of young primary producers being overwhelmed and therefore disheartened to the point of questioning their careers.
It's one of the insights that weighs on the mind of the 2024 GenAngus Future Leaders Program participant.
"We can get caught in a mindset that we need to be doing or bettering ourselves at all these things, and if we are not, it can create a massive amount of doubt and disappointment on us," he said.
Farmer mental health is one of the areas Mr Stuckey is keen to highlight as he continues to establish his career within the beef sector.
He is already well down that path having been born into the family behind Leawood Angus, which was established in 1944.
The stud has a split commercial/registered herd of 650 cows with a spring and autumn calving, running on about 1000 hectares.
Leawood Angus conducts bull sales in April and September, offering 50 18-month-old bulls at each sale along with up to 100 commercial females.
As a third-generation producer, Mr Stuckey is aware of the heritage behind him.
"My grandfather sold their Hereford herd in the early 1940s to swap to Angus where he went to New Zealand and created many friendships," he said.
"That's where a very large part of our herd originated from.
"And over 80 years of breeding Angus cattle, all involved in the Leawood Angus program have taken great care and pride in the genetics we produce.
"I am very thankful and lucky that I was born into the farming life. Family has been the biggest support to get me to where I am today.
"And having family who trust me and give me opportunities to have a go in the agriculture industry whether they knew I was going to balls something up or not, they let me learn and develop from an early age."
But the weight of tradition and legacy is not holding Mr Stuckey back from looking to new opportunities and furthering the breed in his own way.
A similar attitude among his peers could be helping turn the tide of public perception, away from agriculture having a stigma to it in terms of careers.
"It is great to see so many people wanting to get involved in an industry that we love and take huge pride in," he said.
"And for me and people like me, to be able to share our knowledge and passion to so many more people who want to learn is exciting."
He said finding new efficiencies in the business also excites him.
"I really enjoy getting my head around something and working out how we can get more from it with less input, be it physical or monetary input," Mr Stuckey said.
One of those efficiencies could be an increased focus on fertility and longevity traits within the Angus breed.
"A cow or bull is like any asset we purchase; the longer you get out of it the more times than not the more profitable it is," he said.
"No different to buying a tractor or ute. I think we could change a couple of things in the Angus world to support this and increase our productivity massively."
For now though, Mr Stuckey said he is content to tweak and fine-tune his stud's performance, while always looking for the next opportunity at Leawood Angus.
