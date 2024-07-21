The Land

Mental health is front of mind for this young Victorian Angus producer

AW
By Ashley Walmsley
July 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus producer Luke Stuckey, Leawood Angus Stud, Flynn, Victoria, says there is a danger for younger people in agriculture being overwhelmed by the information and recommendations coming at them. Picture supplied
Angus producer Luke Stuckey, Leawood Angus Stud, Flynn, Victoria, says there is a danger for younger people in agriculture being overwhelmed by the information and recommendations coming at them. Picture supplied

HAVING access to as much information as possible is not necessarily a good thing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Ashley Walmsley

Editor

Editor of Good Fruit and Vegetables.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.