FWFWW Episode 17: Farmers Todd and Dustin are in love...not with each other

Ever watched a header being escorted down a main street of town?
That is speedy compared to waiting for Farmers Todd and Dustin to declare their love on Farmer Wants a Wife.
But before that happens in episode 17, the farmers have to meet the families of their final two ladies.
Just so he is in the episode, we see Farmer Joe standing on a hilltop saying he feels torn. Well, wear looser jeans, Joe.
Farmer Todd has headed to Townsville to meet Daisy's family.
He says Townsville is much more hustle and bustle than his hometown on Baan Baa.
Toddy, the shearing board at smoko has more hustle and bustle than Baan Baa.
He meets up with her at the gym she runs - here's hoping she makes Todd put on some lycra and pump some weights, but no.
Toddy-boy goes and meets Daisy's best friends, mum Judy and brother James.
Todd gets hit with questions about whether Daisy is the one, but down the end of the table, James looks broody.
Kind of like a chook sitting on eggs you are trying to collect.
"My big fear is she will be down there by herself," James tells Toddy.
Come on, James - Baan Baa is a thriving metropolis!
It's no Condo, but it goes alright.
I'm sure there are tens of people in the Baan Baa region that would love a gym being set up at the service station/hairdresser.
"Is there an expectation that she would give up her stuff here?" James asks.
Then Daisy and Todd have a romantic black tie dinner.
He says that a 'blind man on a galloping horse' could see there is an attraction between them.
I need more information. Did he mean to get on the horse?
Time to go and visit Grace in Bookham.
He interrupts her marking some homework at her school, and immediately asks where the detention desk is.
Grace is still reeling from finding out Todd normally goes for a more outgoing kind of gal.
So, she's going to prove to him just how wild she can be - with a classroom lesson.
She gives him five pointers on the whiteboard about why he should like her - including rubbing in that his friends and family like her.
Like, rubbing it in. In fact, plunge dipping it in.
She sums it up with 'Grace is a catch' and gives him a stamp. I think 'nerd' is the word you are looking for, Miss.
They then pop off to the family farm to meet her oldies on their sixth generation farm.
But then there are some faces we've seen before - farmer-turned-Department-of-Ag-employee Matt from last year is Grace's cousin. Olivia is there, too.
Crikey, they've pulled in all of the old boys this season.
Soon, Farmer Rob will stroll in, dunk himself in a river and we'll be all set.
Olivia talks about herself like an auctioneer to Todd.
Grace takes Toddy out for their final date to the local pub.
They feed each other marshmallows and then try and kiss with big mouthfuls.
Meanwhile Dustin has flown off to see Anna at her family farm at Brookstead.
I can't wait to see what the humidity of Queensland does to his hair.
She waits for him with a handmade welcome sign.
You know, just in case he has forgotten who she is.
He meets her parents Carol and Brett, as well as her sister, brother and sister-in-law.
Dustin and his hair go and sit in Brett's chair at the head of the table.
Anna and her sister Eliza go for a chat - Anna tells her when she goes to sleep at night, she can imagine living with Dustin and having a family with him.
Just imagine it - taking five bushy-headed kids for a quick shop at the Supa IGA Plus Liquor before dipping them in the local lake to rid them of a stubborn infestation of nits.
That's the dream.
They then hop into the spa at the family retreat and she tells him she is falling in love with him.
Next he pops off to Rand to meet Sophie's family.
Half the town of Rand have gathered on the verandah of the pub and are pretending they aren't there to get on TV.
They meet her mum Sue and dad Rodney, sister and two friends.
Rodney and Sue go and have a chat with Dusty, while the three girls chat with Sophie.
Then the bomb is dropped - Condo doesn't have a football club anymore. She also can't play netball or ski.
No one exercises at Condo.
Sophie cooks a barbie for Dustin on the farm, and sitting amongst cushions and candles, she reads him a poem she has written, and tells him she is falling in love with him.
We start with Dustin, who stands on a verandah taking such big breaths it looks like the poor guy might be fighting a sudden bout of gastro.
After getting all dolled up, the girls hop in a car and speed towards Dustin's hair.
They show both girls arriving, and Anna heading over to Dustin.
Dustin tells Anna he is happy she could pull a calf, and ticks all his boxes.
But it's not to be.
"Unfortunately my heart is leading me another way," he says.
"I'm really sorry I couldn't make it work with us."
Anna is lovely and classy as always.
"I wish you guys lots of happiness."
She has a good cry. So does Dustin. So do we.
Sophie turns up and looks very nervous. Maybe she's scared of catching his gastro?
But Dustin is bristling with joy.
"I'm in love with that small town girl from Rand, and can't wait to start out life back on the land."
We are looking forward to seeing their bushy-headed children giving advice in future seasons.
On to Farmer Todd!
Toddy gets ready, so do the girls. The slow-mos go on so long you need to nip to the loo.
Framer Todd is already in tears before it begins.
They show Daisy strolling in, and we're waiting for the messing around to begin.
Todd tells her her personality is the same as other girls he has dated, and it all looks to be doom and gloom.
But then they cut to Grace and we're all confused.
He talks about the slow burn, how his friends loved her and how she came out of her shell.
Toddy starts crying and we know it isn't good news for Grace.
"I've got to follow my heart, and that's not with you," he says through tears.
Grace is heartbroken.
Back to Daisy.
"We've both suffered heartbreak in the past," he tells Daisy.
"Finding love is a big risk. I'm willing to take the risk with you Daisy."
"I am definitely falling in love with you."
He picks her up and carries her off.
"This is where the exciting part starts," Daisy tells the camera with a cheeky grin.
But, his friends said no, Daisy.
