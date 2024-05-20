The Land
Home/Opinion

FWFWW Episode 17: Farmers Todd and Dustin are in love...not with each other

JW
By Julia Wythes
May 21 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Dustin giving Sophie the good news. Picture by Channel 7
Farmer Dustin giving Sophie the good news. Picture by Channel 7

Ever watched a header being escorted down a main street of town?

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.