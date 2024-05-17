Grafton heifers on the rise as background buyers see value in weaner cattle

Grafton yarded 1716 head of mostly store weaner cattle on Thursday with buyers bidding up on heifers while steers remained fully firm.
The 1161 steers averaged 343.2 cents a kilogram or $859 a head and reached a top of 418.2c/kg and $1637/hd.
The 505 heifers averaged 270.9c/kg or $653 to top at 334.2c/kg and $1071.
Cows averaged 195.6c/kg or $872 and sold to a top of 240.2c/kg and $1287.
Cows with calves at foot, sold liveweight, averaged $776 to reach $900.
Heifers pregnancy tested in calf sold the same way averaged $940 and reached $1000.
Principal agent with Farrell McCrohon, David Farrell, said the heifer portion of the sale increased "substantially" in line with recent rises in the prime market, with the store component up 20-30c/kg and driven by western districts and southern Queensland backgrounders.
"They are seeing value in heifers," he said. "Steers have been selling firm to dearer but until recently heifers were undervalued. We are seeing buyers switch from steers to heifers."
Local buyers offered support but the Clarence valley, like the rest of the North Coast, is saturated from a long wet autumn.
"We have had rain and more rain," Mr Farrell said. "There were some cattle that couldn't get to the sale and other lots that simply had to be sold because of the conditions."
Tony and Marlin Dougherty, Clarenza sold Angus steers 281kg for 346c/kg or $973.
Swamp Pastoral sold Hereford Steers 420kg for 336.2c/kg or $1412.
B and M Woods, Ulmarra, sold Angus steers 259kg for 378c/kg or $981.
RHF McDonald from Dorrigo sold Charbray Steers, 358kg for 336c/kg or $1203.
Dean and Melissa Lawrence, Maclean, sold Angus Steers 275kg for 378c/kg or $1041.
Kahuna Pty Ltd sold Angus steers 382kg for 358c/kg or $1370.
Heifer Station received awards for champion pens of both Angus Infused and Euro Infused heifers, selling Angus cross baldy Heifers 255kg for 324c/kg or $829 and Angus cross steers 272kg for 374c/kg or $1018.
The Chapman family, Fineflower, sold Charolais cross steers 259kg for 390c /kg or $1010, winning the champion ribbon for Euro infused steers.
Robert and Kerrie Dimattia of Tucabia had the winning pen of white faced steers, Santa Cross 286kg for 368c/kg or $1054.
Michelle Harrison of Lawrence had the winning pen Angus infused steers with Ultrablack blood, 299kg for 356c/kg or $1067.
A Judges Choice Award went to McGrath Cattle Company, Ulmarra, for the overall quality and presentation of their offering, selling Angus Steers 264kg for 380c/kg or $1006.
The sale was conducted by Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents of Ulmarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.