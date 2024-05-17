Fresh shirts, new brand, for select northern agents

A select band of gun livestock agents from the Northern Tablelands and Northern Rivers have united forces under the new privately-held brand of Australian Property and Livestock Group.
Comprising former Ray White agents the new firm is headed by prior Ray White Rural leader Bruce Birch, with Guyra and Armidale agents Blake O'Reilly and Sam Sewell; Casino and Kyogle agents Andrew Summervillle, Nick Fuller, Josh Sawtell and Isaac Young.
Mr Birch, who will focus on property, says the livestock team assembled thus-far are united by their youth and energy.
"These are capable, energetic young agents," he said. "They are passionate about what they do.
"We have the ability to naturally feed cattle from east to west, south to north through the use of our own contacts.
"We are all mates. We enjoy a beer and at the business end there is a high-level of trust.
"We have the same ideals; the same morals."
Rather than APLG being a network of agencies Mr Birch said the new selling force would stand alone under their brand.
"We have been approached by other outside agencies to join us," Mr Birch said. "There will be further discussion.
"We are looking to include businesses with similar synergies who can bring young, vibrant and energetic people to the table."
