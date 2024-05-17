The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Regional airstrips get funding boost after Bonza blow

By Sophia McCaughan
May 18 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some $15 million in airstrip funding has been announced for rural and remote areas in NSW. (Stuart Walmsley/AAP PHOTOS)
Some $15 million in airstrip funding has been announced for rural and remote areas in NSW. (Stuart Walmsley/AAP PHOTOS)

Millions of dollars in funding will go to rural and remote airstrips in NSW as officials try to attract carriers to under-serviced communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.